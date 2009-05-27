Beyonce Knowles has hit London for the UK leg of her world tour, and is making sure she experiences every bit of fun the capital has to offer. Yesterday saw her head to chic London department store Harvey Nichols to do some London-style retail therapy. In the evening she donned this sleek ensemble of white power-shouldered jacket, treggings, silver platform shoes and outsized Chanel hoop earrings for a night out. With husband Jay-Z in tow, the Single Ladies singer did a party hop of cool London nightspots including Movida, Bungalow 8 and glamorous casino, Fifty London.