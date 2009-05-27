13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 27, 2009
1. lotd 270509 Beyonce
Beyonce Knowles has hit London for the UK leg of her world tour, and is making sure she experiences every bit of fun the capital has to offer. Yesterday saw her head to chic London department store Harvey Nichols to do some London-style retail therapy. In the evening she donned this sleek ensemble of white power-shouldered jacket, treggings, silver platform shoes and outsized Chanel hoop earrings for a night out. With husband Jay-Z in tow, the Single Ladies singer did a party hop of cool London nightspots including Movida, Bungalow 8 and glamorous casino, Fifty London.
May 27, 2009
2. lotd 270509 rihanna
Sporting her new favourite super-quiffed hair-do, Rihanna stepped out in New York wearing this slinky nude Alexander Wang dress with black detailing. It makes the most of Riri's super-long pins and perfect figure but is a very sophisticated look for the star we often see working a more edgy vibe.
May 27, 2009
3. lotd 270509 Helena Christensen
No one can make shopping for groceries look quite has hip as Helena Christensen. Wearing a laid-back look of flared jeans, embroidered top and turquoise cardigan the supermodel manages to make a bunch of flowers look like the latest must-have accessory.
May 27, 2009
4. lotd 270509 nicola Roberts
Competing for place as the most stylish Girl Aloud, Nicola Roberts donned this cute ensemble of skinny black jeans, round-toed pumps, vintage style cardy by Milly and enormous quilted Chanel bag. She topped off her outfit with a vintage beauty look of 40s hairstyle, flicky eyeliner and statement lips.
May 27, 2009
5. lotd 270509 kylie minogue
Kylie Minogue was Cannes-fabulous in this seriously sparkly minidress. The singer was attending The Miracle Africa International event sponsored by Chopard at the Cannes Film festival. We love her matching red mani-pedi and fierce footwear.
lotd 270509 Beyonce
