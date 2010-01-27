13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 27, 2010
1. LOTD 270110 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung worked this season's must-have footwear (as declared by Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel's S/S 2010 show) the clog. Working the clumpy footwear with typical Chung style, she wore them with a frilly LWD, grey woolly tights and a huge cross pendant.
January 27, 2010
2. LOTD 270110 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo lost none of her super-style as she stepped out in New York's winter chill wearing a spotty Diane Von Furstenberg dress with a cosy fur gilet over the top. Olivia belted the outfit and teamed it with black tights and sandals for a perfect winter ensemble.
January 27, 2010
3. LOTD 270110 Blake Lively
Blake Lively worked a simple but sexily stylish casual look for a film premiere in New York. She topped her skin-tight indigo jeggings with a soft white vest top, shrunken leather jacket and nude Louboutins.
January 27, 2010
4. LOTD 270110 Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens wore the fashion label currently most-coveted by London's fashionistas, Peter Pilotto, at the South Bank Show Awards last night. Teaming her shades of grey dress with matching nails, smoky eyes and snakeskin heels and clutch, this lady got her look down to a totally on-trend T.
January 27, 2010
5. LOTD 270110 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere was all about the nude trend as she stepped out in New York. Her one concession to colour was the purple print detail on her putty-coloured chiffon Alberta Ferretti dress. Her clutch, heels and even make-up were all in hues of nude.
