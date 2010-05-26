Sarah Jessica Parker is on the SATC 2 promotional trail - and has been showcasing a series of gorgeous outfits for the cause. She looked fun and funky at The Late Show with David Letterman in a sequin zebra-print minidress by Blumarine and on-trend white Stella McCartney blazer, finished with popping blue and black Nicholas Kirkwood heels.

SEE ALL THE SATC 2 WORLD PREMIERE PICS HERE



