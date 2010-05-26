13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260510 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton took our breath away at the Louis Vuitton Maison London opening party in a stunning mustard spring/summer 2009 minidress with delicate waist embellishments, teamed with a pre-fall 2010 tortoiseshell clutch. Divine.
SEE ALL THE STARS AT THE LOUIS VUITTON LONDON STORE OPENING
May 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260510 Gwyneth
Gwyneth Paltrow was so cute at the star-studded Louis Vuitton Maison London opening bash. She chose to wear a Louis Vuitton Cruise 2011 keyhole dress, paired with a pre-fall 2010 clutch. She finished the look with a fashionable backcombed half-up hairstyle.
May 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260510 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker is on the SATC 2 promotional trail - and has been showcasing a series of gorgeous outfits for the cause. She looked fun and funky at The Late Show with David Letterman in a sequin zebra-print minidress by Blumarine and on-trend white Stella McCartney blazer, finished with popping blue and black Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
May 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260510 Katy P
Katy Perry stole the limelight from fiancé Russell Brand as she accompanied him to the LA premiere of his new movie, Get Him to the Greek, in a dramatic silver sequined tulle gown with a serious split by Georges Chakra Couture.
SEE ALL THE CELEB PICS FROM THE GET HIM TO THE GREEK PREMIERE
May 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260510 Rihanna
Rihanna took a definite walk on the wild side as she stepped out in Dublin in a sexy leopard-print bodycon dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
