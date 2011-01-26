13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2011
1. LOTD 260111
At InStyle’s Best of British Talent party last night, the statuesque Heidi Klum told us: “You can never go wrong with a beautiful black little number.” The Victoria’s Secret model looked very, very right in a feathered and embellished LBD by Marchesa, which she teamed with killer platform peep-toes. We love!
-
January 26, 2011
2. LOTD 260111
Thandie Newton, who regularly champions Britain’s top designers, looked positively glowing in a printed minidress from Jonathan Saunders’ spring/summer collection at our Best of British Talent party at Shoreditch House. The actress, who revealed that she hasn’t yet chosen a gown to wear to the forthcoming Baftas, told us: “We have some of the best designers in the world!”
-
January 26, 2011
3. LOTD 260111
Spice Girl Melanie C looked ultra-cool at the InStyle bash in a slick black jumpsuit from ASOS, revealing: “I spotted it on online and thought it would be perfect for tonight!”
-
January 26, 2011
4. LOTD 260111
The TV presenter worked a printed minidress by Matthew Williamson at the InStyle party, accessorised to perfection with tribal-style Topshop earrings, a vintage cuff and purple feathered shoes from D&G. Her top tip for dressing for the red carpet? "Put some really good music on when you're getting ready."
-
January 26, 2011
5. LOTD 260111
The singer was dressed to impress at InStyle's Best of British Talent party in a razor-sharp McQueen number with embellishment at the neckline. The fashionista said: "I like to wear tailoring on the red carpet as I'm comfortable and confident."
January 26, 20111 of 5
LOTD 260111
