13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2009
1. LOTD 260809 Rihanna
With her tasseled bracelets, cropped navy waistcoat and high-waisted camel peg-leg trousers, Rihanna was the epitome of 80s cool as she stepped out (in Christian Louboutin leopard-print heels) in midtown Manhattan.
-
August 26, 2009
2. LOTD 260809 Nicola Roberts
Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts was chic and sophisticated as she arrived back at her London hotel in a cream shift dress, which she spiced up with mint-green heels. And is it just us, or has she added some more blonde highlights to her locks?
-
August 26, 2009
3. LOTD 260809 Alexa Chung
Our girl Stateside, Alexa Chung, was laidback yet pretty as she left the MTV studios in NY after a day’s work in a gold-threaded slouch tee and navy shorts, finished off with a selection of skinny necklaces and ultra-trendy studded flats.
-
August 26, 2009
4. LOTD 260809 Eva Longoria Parker
After spending the last few months on a luxurious European holiday, Eva Longoria Parker showed off her golden tan last night in LA at the ALMA Award Nominations, where she simply shone in a cream shift dress with an embellished neckline. Loving the peep-toe Louboutins, too.
-
August 26, 2009
5. LOTD 260809 Jessica Stroup
We’ve fallen head over heels for Jessica Stroup’s Notte by Marchesa fall 2009 gold mini, which she teamed with to-die-for Emporio Armani zip shoeboots at the Extract film premiere in LA.
