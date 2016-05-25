13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 25, 2016
1. Millie Mackintosh In The Dreamiest Of Dior Dresses
Millie Mackintosh looked gorgeous in a sassy Dior cold shoulder (so hot right now) dress at a dinner celebrating her shoot in our July issue.
May 25, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss Is A Swarovski Girl
Karlie Kloss looked amazing at the Swarovski cocktail reception in New York, where it was announced she'll be the new international press band ambassador! She showed off the new Crystaldust collection with a chic black two-piece.
May 25, 2016
3. Portia Freeman Makes The Shirt Dress Cool
Portia Freeman looked like a mega babe in a printed shirt dress at our dinner celebrating Millie Mackintosh's shoot in our July issue.
May 25, 2016
4. Constance Jablonski Does Double Ruffle
Constance Jablonski went MEGA frilly at The Gordon Parks Foundation: 10th Anniversary Awards Dinner and Auction. Would you ruffle up that much? If not, check out our ruffle shirt edit for a more subtle way to work the trend.
May 25, 2016
5. Pixie Geldof Goes Low-Key All Black Everything
Pixie proved your can't beat all black at the launch of Replay's Hyper Collection.
