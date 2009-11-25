13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2009
1. LOTD 251109 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's loving colourful party dresses at the moment… Yesterday we were in lust with her purple Jason Wu frock and today it's all about this midnight-blue shot silk number. We're loving the quirky fold over and button down details and Portman proves she's no style pushover by teaming her blue frock with purple heels.
-
November 25, 2009
2. LOTD 251109 Ashley Greene
Twilight starlet Ashley Greene has been giving Kristen Stewart a run for her money in the style stakes this week. The young actress has been showing just how versatile a fashionista she is going from frilly D&G frock at the Twilight premiere to this fab cherry-red suit by Bottega Veneta.
-
November 25, 2009
3. LOTD 251109 Rihanna
Rihanna and her power shoulders strike again! Riri was one cool customer as she appeared on TV to promote her new album, R, wearing leather peg leg trousers and a zip-front white jacket.
-
November 25, 2009
4. LOTD 251109 Sandra Bullock
We're not used to seeing Sandra Bullock looking this floaty, soft and feminine… But we're loving this gentler side to the actress's style. With her wispy Alberta Ferretti gown falling loosely off her shoulder and a gently tousled hairstyle, she had the look of a Roman empress.
-
November 25, 2009
5. LOTD 251109 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer worked her urban cool look with a 70s twist while out and about in London yesterday. La Schiff went for everbody's fave wardrobe staple - the matelot top - but styled it up with a peacock blue jacket and coffee-coloured shoeboots.
