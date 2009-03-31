13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 25/03/09Scarlett showed her dark side at the Moet and Chandon: A Tribute to Cinema party in London in a lace-edged LBD by Givenchy and glossy mahogany waves. Her signature red lippy added serious vamp to the look.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Eva Herzigova LOTD 25/03/09Supermodel Eva Herzigova stood out from the crowd at the Moet bash in her crimson Dolce & Gabbana corset frock topped with an elegant shrug and twinkling diamond choker.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Thandie Newton LOTD 25/03/09You can always trust Thandie to pick an edgy dress for a night out on the town and last night's Moet party was no exception. The actress slipped into a sleek black and blush satin shift dress and partied the night away with her A-List pals.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Jacquetta Wheeler LOTD 25/03/09Jacquetta Wheeler's one-shoulder Roland Mouret gown had us drooling all night at the Moet and Chandon party. We love the elegant sloping neckline, nipped-in waist, ankle grazing length and the contrast between the inky black of the gown and the blonde of her textured bob.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Blake Lively LOTD 25/03/09Leggy beauty Blake Lively added a jolt of colour to David Letterman's Late Show line-up with her one-shoulder purple frock and gold court shoes.
