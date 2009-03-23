13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 23, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 25/02/09A smiley Kate Moss was looking ultra-sophisticated out and about in London in a sleek black pencil skirt and blazer. We were delighted to see that although she must have a closet the size of most of our flats, Kate does re-wear items like the rest of us — that's the star print blouse by Jaeger London that she's worn several times in the last year.
March 23, 2009
2. Erin O'Connor LOTD 25/02/09Model Erin O'Connor was statuesque at the Ashley Isham show at London Fashion Week in a grey military overcoat over a chic white satin blouse and basic black trousers. Totally timeless.
March 23, 2009
3. Malin Akerman LOTD 25/02/09Actress Malin Akerman was drop-dead gorgeous at the London premiere of her latest film, Watchmen, in a va-va-voom black sequinned gown by English designer Jenny Packham.
March 23, 2009
4. Madonna LOTD 25/02/09
Madonna looked fierce at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a floor-length sheer and embellished black gown. The mum-of-three, who has just moved back to the US following her split from Guy Ritchie looked much younger than her 50 years in this Gothic-style get-up.
March 23, 2009
5. Diane Kruger LOTD 25/02/09Diane Kruger worked a splashy black and turquoise micro-mini bandage dress at a fashion party in New York.
