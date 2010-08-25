13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 25, 2010
Drew Barrymore is definitely having a moment. The Going The Distance star hit the David Letterman Show in NYC in a spangly bronze top by Ricahrd Chai and navy Camilla and Marc satin high-waisted trousers. Where so many stars would have finished the look with a pair of black courts, Drew switches it up with lovely grey suede platform heels by YSL. And have we mentioned how FAB her hair is?
August 25, 2010
Katy Perry looked peachy keen in a micro-mini Hervé Léger bandage dress and gold cage Christian Louboutin sandals. We definitely think she’s most teenagers’ fantasy in this get-up.
August 25, 2010
Reese Witherspoon soaked up the sun in a strappy vest and adorable puff-ball skirt. Simple flat sandals and a pair of oversized shades were the perfect companions to her off-duty look.
August 25, 2010
Kate Winslet was back in town and looking the epitomy of pared-down chic in a pair of skinny jeans, black blazer and nude flats. Isn’t this what everyone wishes they looked like on the go?
August 25, 2010
Milla Jovovich looked ready to embrace autumn/winter at the Three Musketeers photocall in Munich in a grey printed dress, black tights and textured scarf. We’re looking forward to layering up, too!
