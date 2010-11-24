13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2010
1. Renee Zellweger
The Bridget Jones actress was gorgeously girly at the CNN Heroes dinner in a candy pink satin frock by Carolina Herrera, complete with asymmetric bow neckline. And check out those glittery Christian Louboutin shoes - they're fit for a modern-day Cinderella.
-
November 24, 2010
2. Blake Lively
Back to school has never looked so cool! While Blake Lively’s look is a brave blend of heritage prints, it's pulled together by the understated hues. An over-sized satchel by B&D Garisson gave that all important Upper East Side finesse to the Gossip Girl ensemble.
-
November 24, 2010
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth is an icon for girlie-girls when she hits the red carpet, but she proved she does grunge just as well as she jetted into South Korea. Her cute Proenza Schouler duffle coat gave a high-fashion finish to her otherwise all-black look of army boots, sheer frock and Tom Ford shades.
-
November 24, 2010
4. Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss was a far cry from her Mad Men alter ego at the International Emmys in New York in this ethereal nude asymmetric gown. Soft waves and bare-faced make-up made the look effortlessly elegant.
-
November 24, 2010
5. Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton combined shades of camel and rust for a chic 70s look while out and about in LA. Although she's chosen boyish, tailored pieces like a tweed jacket and chinos, her silk top ensures the overall look is casually feminine.
November 24, 20101 of 5
Renee Zellweger
The Bridget Jones actress was gorgeously girly at the CNN Heroes dinner in a candy pink satin frock by Carolina Herrera, complete with asymmetric bow neckline. And check out those glittery Christian Louboutin shoes - they're fit for a modern-day Cinderella.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018