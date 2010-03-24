13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 24, 2010
1. LOTD 240310 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba may just be our new shoe hero. Stepping out at the Tribeca Film Celebration in Los Angeles Ms Alba donned this fashion fabulous ensemble of digital print Proenza Schouler shift dress and matching scifi-style wedges.
March 24, 2010
2. LOTD 240310 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham is getting playful with her look right now and ditching her standard Audrey Hepburn-esque style in favour of this season's essential utlity trend – a fashion choice we did not predict from the Spice Girl. La Posh teamed her turned up olive-green peg leg trousers with grey T, platform pumps and added a boyfriend blazer with the collar turned up.
SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S BEST HAIRSTYLES
March 24, 2010
3. LOTD 240310 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue embraced the springtime as she arrived at a recording studio in Chiswick. Wearing a little lace dress topped with white three-quarter length sleeved coat this is a picture perfect look… But it's Kylie's accessories that have really got our fashion pulse racing. A pair of nude Jimmy Choo shoes adorn the popsters feet, and that grey-blue YSL handbag is just delicious.
March 24, 2010
4. LOTD 240310 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad was cute in her novelty print sundress as she stepped out in Hollywood. Yes, those are clothes pegs printed onto her dress… Maybe The Hills star has got laundry on her mind? Either way, it's a sunny look teamed with Lauren's honey-blonde loosely waved locks and a pair of flipflops.
March 24, 2010
5. LOTD 240310 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift went bowling in a cute off-duty ensemble with gal pal Selena Gomez. Wearing a teeny black miniskirt and racer back vest she layered up her look with a grey bow print T and added a watch pendant and ballet flats for an easy, cool look.
