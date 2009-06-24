13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2009
1. lotd 240609 Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu's gorgeous cream cocktail dress, worn to the Incognito Design Exhibition at New York's Whitney Museum, was a piece of art in itself. With its dramatic ruffled bodice and delicate petal embroidery, this is one knockout frock.
-
June 24, 2009
2. LOTD 240609 rosario Dawson
Rosario knows that navy is the perfect alternative to black on warm summer nights. Her silky, slouchy checkerboard frock, worn to the LA premiere of Public Enemies, was the perfect mix of smart and casual.
-
June 24, 2009
3. lotd 240609 Marion Cotillard
Maid Marion was typically chic at the Public Enemies premiere in LA in a cap-sleeve patterned dress by John Galliano. We love the Sixties references in this ensemble, from the beehive up-do to the roll-neck detail.
-
June 24, 2009
4. lotd 240609 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington is never one to shy away from a bold dress so we were delighted to see her working this tribal-print monochrome dress with fluted hem at the National Conference on Volunteering in San Francisco, California.
-
June 24, 2009
5. lotd 240609 Lake Bell
How the US stars love our Topshop! Lake Bell teams a gorgeous printed tunic from the high street store with a fringed bag and aviator sunnies for the ultimate hippie chic get-up.
