13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2010
1. lotd 240210 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart arrived in the pouring London rain at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. Wearing a silver folded skirt and matching cross-over top, the Twilight starlet topped off her look with her favourite black trench coat with the sleeves turned up. She added height with a pair of vertiginous black heels.
-
February 24, 2010
2. LOTD 240210 Kate Moss
Kate Moss got down with the party crowd at the Loveball in Camden's Roundhouse looking like it was mid-summer rather than a particularly gloomy February evening. Wearing a teeny nude slip dress with neon pink pattern teamed with nude heels and envelope clutch the look was more Ibiza than rainy London.
-
February 24, 2010
3. LOTD 240210 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was her stylish self as she donned this wintery look for the Burberry Prorsum LFW show. Wearing a slinky leather skirt topped with a pewter sequinned top, Olivia belted her look in with a chunky waist belt and carried her new favourite bag, a Mulberry Alexa.
-
February 24, 2010
4. LOTD 240210 Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova went for bright tomato-red in this puff-sleeved creation for the Loveball in Camden's Roundhouse. She teamed the look with a pair of plum velvet platforms and a glittering diamond choker.
-
February 24, 2010
5. LOTD 240210 Mary-Kate Olsen
There was no doubt that a star had arrived as Mary-Kate Olsen stepped out of her car onto the gravel outside the Burberry show. Wearing a belted black coat and sky-high platform boots the starlet kept her black-out shades firmly in place despite the pelting rain. She teamed her three-quarter sleeved coat with leather gloves and carried a midnight-blue clutch bag.
February 24, 20101 of 5
lotd 240210 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart arrived in the pouring London rain at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. Wearing a silver folded skirt and matching cross-over top, the Twilight starlet topped off her look with her favourite black trench coat with the sleeves turned up. She added height with a pair of vertiginous black heels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018