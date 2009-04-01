13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Cate Blanchett LOTD 24/12/08
Best Dressed 2008: Most Dramatic Dress Cate had a standout year on the red carpet, not least thanks to this blush ruffled gown by Armani Privé. The actress wore this stunning piece of couture to the Blindess premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and teamed the look with diamond chandelier earrings and a soft up-do.
April 1, 2009
2. Heidi Klum LOTD 24/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Most Dramatic Dress Heidi stole the show at this year's Oscars in this lipstick red gown by John Galliano. The model and presenter, who accessorised with matching rubies and a scarlet clutch, later auctioned off the gown to raise money for a heart disease charity.
April 1, 2009
3. Marion Cotillard LOTD 24/12/08
Best Dressed 2008: Most Dramatic Dress La Vie En Rose actress Marion Cotillard picked up her Best Actress Oscar in this mermaid-style white gown by fellow countryman Jean Paul Gaultier. Her chic side-swept hairdo and long gold chain added a chic edge to this show-stopping number.
April 1, 2009
4. Natalie Portman LOTD 24/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Most Dramatic Dress In her capacity as judge of this year's Cannes Film Festival, Natalie Portman clocked up one red carpet hit after another. After much deliberation, we've selected this white, structural creation by Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy as one of the most dramatic gowns of the year.
April 1, 2009
5. Keira Knightley LOTD 24/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Most Dramatic Dress It wasn't just Keira Knightley's costumes in The Duchess and The Edge of Love that had us drooling this year — her red carpet attire went from strength to strength, culminating in this perfect pleated number by Brit designer Erdem. Proof positive that you don't have to be in a long gown to make a splash.
