August 24, 2011
Look of the Day
August 24, 2011
1. Anne Hathaway
Styling up the London red carpet for the premiere of One Day, Anne Hathaway dazzled in a white tape ribbon embroidered Alexander McQueen Resort 2012 dress with white skull clutch and hazelnut whipstitch peep-toe heels - also McQueen.
August 24, 2011
2. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes nailed the coloured jeans trend for her downtime dressing in LA in a pair of tangerine hued Current/Elliott trews teamed with a slouchy faded denim shirt and tan ballet pumps.
August 24, 2011
3. Pippa Middleton
A girl after our own heart, practical Pippa Middleton didn't let the unseasonable August showers stop her from being stylish. A cute panelled blue-grey trench coat kept her super chic, while her trusty Modalu handbag with its patent finish gave it a luxe look. Hope her Ralph Lauren espadrilles didn't get too wet!
August 24, 2011
4. Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson is the queen of off-duty cool, working a cute coral pink blouse-shirt and denim cut-offs as she headed out and about in LA.
August 24, 2011
5. Zoe Saldana
Turning a few heads at a film premiere in Miami, Zoe Saldana dressed to impressed in a high octane gold embellished Balmain gown complete with white flowing train.
