Harry Potter's golden girl, Emma Watson, was exactly that as she headed to the Burberry catwalk show which closed London Fashion Week. Watson donned this twinkling gold minidress which zipped up the front and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. The starlet has been fronting the Burberry A/W 2009 ad campaign, looking gorgeous in the brand's signature trench. But last night she went for full-on glamour as she sat front row at Christopher Bailey's S/S 2010 show for Burberry in a dress with more than a touch of the Midas about it. On her feet? The chunky strappy sandals that every fashionista at the show had her beady eye on for next season...