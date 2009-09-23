13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2009
1. lotd 230909 Emma Watson
Harry Potter's golden girl, Emma Watson, was exactly that as she headed to the Burberry catwalk show which closed London Fashion Week. Watson donned this twinkling gold minidress which zipped up the front and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. The starlet has been fronting the Burberry A/W 2009 ad campaign, looking gorgeous in the brand's signature trench. But last night she went for full-on glamour as she sat front row at Christopher Bailey's S/S 2010 show for Burberry in a dress with more than a touch of the Midas about it. On her feet? The chunky strappy sandals that every fashionista at the show had her beady eye on for next season...
-
September 23, 2009
2. LOTD 230909 Victoria Beckham 2
Victoria Beckham headed to the Burberry show and afterparty in a sleek black fit-and-flare dress. She teamed the look with a smudgy black smoky eye make-up look, platforms and that Posh pose.
-
September 23, 2009
3. LOTD 230909 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow hit London Design Week in cool urban style. Never veering far away from her shoeboot with minidress action, this time she opted for a soft pastel blue skirt with tucked in T and statement necklace. She was at the Established and Sons party, hosted by Stella McCartney's husband, Alasdhair Willis.
-
September 23, 2009
4. lotd 230909 Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto was demure in a draped creamy-yellow dress at the Burberry Prorsum show. The Slumdog Millionaire star toughened up the sweet look with a pair of fierce fuschia leopard print Rupert Sanderson heels.
-
September 23, 2009
5. lotd 230909 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin came over all military in this navy Chanel dress at the Chanel Cruise Collection show in Los Angeles. A pair of linking C earrings and two-tone shoes finish this totally Chanel look.
