13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2010
1. LOTD 230610 Cameron Diaz
Hello summer style! Cameron Diaz embraced the warm weather in New York for her appearance on Good Morning America with a gorgeous summery combo. She donned cream silk shorts by Elizabeth and James, a stunning sky-blue blazer by Rag & Bone and a white tee, all topped off with fab Chloe wedges and gold accessories. Sigh.
-
June 23, 2010
2. LOTD 230610 Kylie
Kylie has been showcasing a series of super-sexy outfits while promoting her new Aphrodite album, and she was on fire at a recent concert in Paris in this electric-blue cutout dress teamed with a host of gold statement accessories.
-
June 23, 2010
3. LOTED 230610 Nicole
We love Nicole Richie's chic cream kaftan pulled together with a sash and teamed with animal-print courts and a 70s-style long necklace. The star attended Bing's Celebration for Creative Minds in her trendy ensemble, and finished the look with a so-right-now side plait.
-
June 23, 2010
4. LOTD 230610 kristen
Kristen Stewart continued to promote Twilight: Eclipse in style yesterday as she stepped out in Stockholm in a bejewelled gold mini from Oscar de la Renta autumn 2010 and Brian Atwood heels.
-
June 23, 2010
5. LOTD 230610 salma
For an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Salma Hayek had heads turning in a striking mauve dress from Alexander McQueen's pre-autumn 2010 collection.
June 23, 20101 of 5
LOTD 230610 Cameron Diaz
Hello summer style! Cameron Diaz embraced the warm weather in New York for her appearance on Good Morning America with a gorgeous summery combo. She donned cream silk shorts by Elizabeth and James, a stunning sky-blue blazer by Rag & Bone and a white tee, all topped off with fab Chloe wedges and gold accessories. Sigh.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018