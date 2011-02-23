13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2011
1. LOTD 230211
It's great to see Halle Berry experimenting with a really girlie look. A luxe lace gown by Elie Saab with wrap waist and flutter sleeves made for a truly show-stopping party piece at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. A softly tousled hairdo and dainty diamond earrings completed the look.
-
February 23, 2011
2. LOTD 230211
No one puts together a premiere wardrobe quite like Jennifer Aniston - she's wowed us with each and every outfit choice on the promo trail for new film Just Go With It. With her fresh new bob in place at the film's Madrid debut, and wearing a figure-flattering draped shift, she looked totally flawless.
-
February 23, 2011
3. LOTD 230211
A trip to the airport may spell jeans and comfy shoes for most us, but not Taylor Swift. The ever-girlie star pepped up a simple Breton top with a colourful mini skirt and a vintage-look Ralph Lauren satchel as she arrived at LAX. Nude bow-embellished kitten heels and a little red lippy added a touch of daytime glamour. Now that's what we call travelling in style!
-
February 23, 2011
4. LOTD 230211
Ginnifer Goodwin also hit the Costume Designers Guild Awards and embraced the 70s glam trend, sporting a gold lame and silk mini with plunging neckline by Roksanda Ilincic. She brought it bang up to date by styling her cute crop into a quiff and added a little extra height with some Charlotte Olympia heels.
-
February 23, 2011
5. LOTD 230211
Claire Danes was among the stars at the Costume Designers Guild Awards and went for a thoroughly modern look in an embellished Lanvin shift and leg-lenghtening nude heels. Slicked back locks provided added gloss.
February 23, 20111 of 5
LOTD 230211
It's great to see Halle Berry experimenting with a really girlie look. A luxe lace gown by Elie Saab with wrap waist and flutter sleeves made for a truly show-stopping party piece at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. A softly tousled hairdo and dainty diamond earrings completed the look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018