December 23, 2009
1. lotd 231209 Anna Friel
Anna Friel looked festive fabulous as she left the Royal Haymarket Theatre wearing knitted red tights, matching lipstick and a monochrome swirl frock.
-
December 23, 2009
2. lotd 231209 shakira
Shakira gave us spring/summer wardrobe envy as she indulged in a spot of shopping in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Shakira’s white maxidress worked beautifully against her bright ethnic satchel and gold hoop earrings. Winter sun anyone?
-
December 23, 2009
3. LOTD 231209 KATY PERRY
Katy Perry was the golden girl as she enjoyed a stroll in London’s trendy Primrose Hill wearing a metallic-sheen parka, mustard bobble hat and embellished ballet flats, all pulled together with a golden Chloé tote!
-
December 23, 2009
4. LOTD 231209 Kate Moss
Kate Moss dug out her faithful moccasin booties and glam fur jacket for a jaunt out in the countryside.
-
December 23, 2009
5. lotd 231209 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba nailed cool/casual as she stepped out with husband Cash Warren in LA donning a checked shirt, boyfriend jeans and chunky scarf - and of course her signature headband was forever present – cute.
