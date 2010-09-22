Cat has been a fixture on the London Fashion Week front rows so it was no surprise to see her at the Burberry show alongside the likes of Alexa Chung and Sarah Jessica Parker. Cat worked this season's military trend to perfection with this belted army-style jacket complete with brass buttons and a pair of black skinnies.

