13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220910
Sarah Jessica Parker was sittin’ pretty in the front row of the Burberry show yesterday in a skinny taupe leather jacket and a delicate chiffon skirt. The actress, who flew in to London to attend the Alexander McQueen memorial service on Monday morning, completed the look with a blush-coloured bag by the late designer and a pair of killer snakeskin heels.
-
September 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220910
Kate Moss closed London Fashion Week in style with a party for her latest collection of bags for Longchamp. The model was sleek and chic in a belted black satin jumpsuit and a clutch from her range. We're loving the cat-eye make-up!
-
September 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220910
Alexa Chung girlified her military-style dress with a tiny bow satin belt and a studded across-the-body pouch at the Burberry spring/summer show at London Fashion Week. The model/presenter is never far from a pair of ankle boots and continued her devotion with patent beige booties.
-
September 22, 2010
4. LOTD 220910
Lily Allen snuggled up in a cosy but chic cream coat with an oversized fur collar for a day out at Westfield shopping centre. We can't wait to pull our own toppers out!
-
September 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220910
Cat has been a fixture on the London Fashion Week front rows so it was no surprise to see her at the Burberry show alongside the likes of Alexa Chung and Sarah Jessica Parker. Cat worked this season's military trend to perfection with this belted army-style jacket complete with brass buttons and a pair of black skinnies.
September 22, 20101 of 5
LOTD 220910
