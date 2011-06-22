Victoria Beckham was racking up the dress credits on red carpets around the world last night, with not one but TWO stars sporting her chic designs. While Olivia Palermo zinged things up in a marigold shift, Kate Winslet was the epitome of classic glamour at the Yo Dona International Awards in Madrid in this black maxi-gown with gold textured belt. Divine!

