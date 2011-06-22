13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2011
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo worked the bright trend at The Ledge screening in NYC in a bold marigold-hued dress designed by Victoria Beckham. The fashionista completed the look with a contrasting fuchsia petal clutch and leopard print shoes. Sassy!
-
June 22, 2011
2. Kristen Stewart
Twilight babe Kristen Stewart was nonchalantly cool at the premiere of A Better Life in a pair of cropped jeans, slouchy tee and peep-toe pumps. The starlet was joined by her dapper co-star Taylor Lautner, although her on and off-screen boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, wasn't able to attend.
-
June 22, 2011
3. Kate Winslet
Victoria Beckham was racking up the dress credits on red carpets around the world last night, with not one but TWO stars sporting her chic designs. While Olivia Palermo zinged things up in a marigold shift, Kate Winslet was the epitome of classic glamour at the Yo Dona International Awards in Madrid in this black maxi-gown with gold textured belt. Divine!
-
June 22, 2011
4. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller added edge to her white lace Ralph Lauren dress with a pair of killer ankle boots, a bright red pout and a messy ponytail. The starlet was joined by her family at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Party in London last night.
-
June 22, 2011
5. Liv Tyler
Did Liv Tyler take style tips from Blake Lively when she chose this sporty shift dress for the premeire of The Theft in NYC last night? The actress looked as slick and lithe as Blake did at the MTV Movie Awards in her figure-hugging Michael Kors.
