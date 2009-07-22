13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2009
1. lotd 220709 Lily Allen
Lily was Geek chic on a dinner date at Scott's restaurant in London in an all-black ensemble dressed up with a pair of teetering silver platform sandals. And somehow the peek-a-boo bra and thick black glasses only added sophistication and edge to the look.
See more fashion photos of Lily Allen
-
July 22, 2009
2. lotd 220709 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is bringing the Seventies back single-handedly on the set of her latest film, The Back-Up Plan. With her heavy fringe, slouchy waistcoat, palazzo pants and platform sandals, this hot mama looks ready to groove.
-
July 22, 2009
3. lotd 220709 Charlize theron
Charlize expertly dressed down her sharp-shouldered black minidress with strappy black flats, a low-slung belt and a casual ponytail at a football match in California. Totally effortless, totally gorgeous.
See more fashion photos of Charlize Theron
-
July 22, 2009
4. lotd 220709 Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum attended the Orphan film premiere in LA in a zippered minidress featuring panels and a leaf motif and super-strappy sandals.
-
July 22, 2009
5. lotd 220709 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney takes the cake for always dressing her jeans up to perfection. At her store opening in Berlin the designer teamed her skin-tight drainpipes with a basic cotton T-Shirt, a structured bolero jacket, metallic pumps and a chain-strap handbag.
July 22, 20091 of 5
lotd 220709 Lily Allen
Lily was Geek chic on a dinner date at Scott's restaurant in London in an all-black ensemble dressed up with a pair of teetering silver platform sandals. And somehow the peek-a-boo bra and thick black glasses only added sophistication and edge to the look.
See more fashion photos of Lily Allen
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018