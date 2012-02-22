Kate Middleton opts for playful prints in an Orla Kiely dress, while an award-winning Adele, Kate Bosworth, Florence Welch and Kylie Minogue join her in the Look of the Day line-up...
Wednesday 22 February, 2012
February 22, 2012
1. Kate Middleton in Orla Kiely
Opting for a playful print to visit a primary school in Oxford, Kate Middleton greeted her young fans in a bird print jacquard wool dress by Irish designer, Orla Kiely. Picking up on the chocolate hue in the dress, Kate added brown tights and Aquatalia by Marvin K heeled ankle boots for a warm yet uber chic look.
February 22, 2012
2. Adele in Burberry
Scooping two awards on the night, Adele stole the show wearing a floor-length black gown by Burberry on the BRITs red carpet. With a nipped in waist and a sheer panel across her décolletage, Adele rocked the red carpet with bouffant curls, retro eyeliner and Van Cleef & Arpels bling adding extra wow-factor.
February 22, 2012
3. Kate Bosworth in Stella McCartney
Having stopped off in London to go front row at LFW’s Burberry Prorsum show, Kate Bosworth was back in LA to add some sparkle to a pre-Oscars party wearing Stella McCartney. Figure hugging and long sleeved, the navy Stella number cut a fine silhouette while embellished detailing on the front added an element of glitz to the blonde beauty’s look. Burgundy Miu Miu courts, a raspberry pink pout and bouncing curls were the perfect finishing touches.
February 22, 2012
4. Florence Welch in Alexander McQueen
Giving the BRITs red carpet a good dose of glam, Florence Welch wowed in a rise-and-fall frock by British fashion house Alexander McQueen. A look from the SS12 collection, the addition of blouson sleeves was sure to have helped Flo face the February chill while coordinating Alexander McQueen wedges elongated the songstress’ bare legs. Performing live at the awards ceremony, the ever-ethereal singer swapped into yet another Alexander McQueen number to sing her hit single No Light, No Light.
February 22, 2012
5. Kylie Minogue in YSL
Stunning songstress Kylie Minogue made a welcome return to the red carpet working YSL at the BRIT Awards. There to present Adele with the award for Best British Female, Kylie showed the younger stars how it’s done in a royal blue bandeau gown, drawn in at the waist with an embellished accent. Tousled locks tumbling about detailed diamond drop earrings were all that were needed to complete the look.
