Wednesday 22 February, 2012

Stunning songstress Kylie Minogue made a welcome return to the red carpet working YSL at the BRIT Awards. There to present Adele with the award for Best British Female, Kylie showed the younger stars how it’s done in a royal blue bandeau gown, drawn in at the waist with an embellished accent. Tousled locks tumbling about detailed diamond drop earrings were all that were needed to complete the look.