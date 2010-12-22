13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 22, 2010
1. LOTD 221210
A newly-married Nicole Richie was back to her casual boho best while out and about in New York. An Alexander McQueen skull scarf and pillar box red Chanel shoulder bag were the perfect finishing touches to her sleek black look of textured jacket, skinnies and killer Louboutin knee-highs.
-
December 22, 2010
2. LOTD 221210
Jessica Alba is a total pro when it comes to downtime chic. Her neutral palette is understated, but her use of layering helps to create interest, while her statement military coat and clog boots give the outfit a high-fashion edge.
-
December 22, 2010
3. LOTD 221210
At a screening of Blue Valentine in New York, Olivia Palermo was cosy-cool in a texture-rich combo of suede tee, leather trousers, fringed boots and feather-trimmed jacket.
-
December 22, 2010
4. LOTD 221210
New Spiderman actress Emma Stone looked ladylike and gorgeous for her appearance on The Tonight Show. A chiffon mid-length dress was a sophisticated choice for the young actress, and her playful plaited up-do added a modern touch to the look.
-
December 22, 2010
5. LOTD 221210
Gulliver's Travels star Amanda Peet mixed tailored pieces with killer strappy heels for a fresh mix of masculine and feminine while out and about in New York. A sleek blowdry and rosy cheeks keep the look soft.
December 22, 20101 of 5
LOTD 221210
