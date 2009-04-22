13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 22, 2009
1. Helena Christensen LOTD 22/04/09
Helena Christensen was pretty in pink in New York. The supermodel donned a bright pink dress by Thakoon that was covered in a red rose bud print; the perfect frock for an event called The Blossom Ball! Teaming her dress with a bow belt, red ankle-strap heels and a pop of pink lipstick, Helena fully embraced the spring season.
April 22, 2009
2. Mischa Barton LOTD 22/04/09
Mischa Barton was at the Soho Hotel in London to launch her latest collection of bags and the star worked the London look in spray-on jeans, school-style blazer and Alexander McQueen skull scarf.
April 22, 2009
3. Kate Moss LOTD 22/04/09
After a successful stint launching her latest Topshop collection Kate Moss was back in London and shopping in Notting Hill in a typically relaxed ensemble. Showing off those super pins in cut-off denim shorts, she added a slouchy jersey top, shrunken blazer with a long gold charm necklace topped off by the all important Raybans.
April 22, 2009
4. Miley Cyrus LOTD 22/04/09
Teen queen Miley Cyrus was peachy in this blush-coloured tiered skirt and white vest top for the Hannah Montana premiere in Madrid. The starlet piled on necklaces and bangles and teamed her dolly look with grey heels.
April 22, 2009
5. Beyonce LOTD 22/04/09
Stepping out in Manhattan Beyonce Knowles bared her pins in a short plaid dress with gold embroidery and a red beret. Those lust-have Louis Vuitton sandals have got us just a little jealous…
