13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2010
1. LOTD 2100410 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez glittered in gold for her appearance on The Early Show in New York. The actress is promoting her latest film, The Back-up Plan, and has been trotting out a series of fab fashion looks. This nude Lanvin number with outsized sequins and a black waist bow was no exception, and the star expertly styled the statement frock by teaming it with a glossy make-up look and matching Lanvin heels.
SHOP LANVIN DRESSES AND ACCESSORIES AT INSTYLE SHOPPING
-
April 21, 2010
2. LOTD 210410 Zoe Saldana
Statement shoulders are still a firm red carpet favourite as illustrated by Zoe Saldana at the Losers film premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. Wearing this black Balmain cocktail dress cinched with gold chain belt, the Avatar actress added a gold box clutch bag and futuristic shoes for a high-fashion finish.
SHOP BALMAIN AT INSTYLE SHOPPING
-
April 21, 2010
3. LOTD 210410 Kate Moss
Kate Moss kept to her preferred monochrome palette for a meeting with Topshop boss Phillip Green yesterday. We love those zip detail leather trousers… Wear them if you dare!
-
April 21, 2010
4. LOTD 210410 Demi Moore
Demi Moore looked utterly knock-out as she twinkled her way into The Late Show with David Letterman wearing a purple print Oscar de la Renta dress. Demi, who's currently promoting her film, The Joneses, teamed the embellished dress with silver Brian Atwood heels for an appropriately movie star finish.
-
April 21, 2010
5. LOTD 210410 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried went for a plum cocktail dress by London based label, Bodyamr, at the premiere of Mother and Child last night. However the actress chose to wear the dress back to front keeping the grey, digital print section at the back.
April 21, 20101 of 5
LOTD 2100410 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez glittered in gold for her appearance on The Early Show in New York. The actress is promoting her latest film, The Back-up Plan, and has been trotting out a series of fab fashion looks. This nude Lanvin number with outsized sequins and a black waist bow was no exception, and the star expertly styled the statement frock by teaming it with a glossy make-up look and matching Lanvin heels.
SHOP LANVIN DRESSES AND ACCESSORIES AT INSTYLE SHOPPING
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018