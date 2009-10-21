13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2009
1. LOTD 211009 Scarlett Johansson
One word: wow! Scarlett Johansson was utterly radiant in her pillarbox-red dress with gorgeous cut-out and bow details. The actress attended the Moet & Chandon-hosted Tribute to Cinema bash in Tokyo, where she totally stole the show in her scarlet traffic-stopper.
-
October 21, 2009
2. LOTD 211009 Blake Lively
Gossip Girl-of-the-moment Blake Lively kept it short and very sweet at the 2009 Angel Ball Benefit in a gorgeous bold-shouldered peplum dress, finished off with funky blue-tipped heels.
-
October 21, 2009
3. LOTD 211009 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie was simply divine in her metallic spotted maxidress, which she teamed perfectly with a ruby-red clutch, while out with hubby Joel Madden at the First Annual Nobel Humanitarian Awards in LA.
-
October 21, 2009
4. LOTD 211009 Sienna Miller
Sienna’s effortless chic shines again! The stunning star sported playful shorts, shoe boots and a cute jacket for the Rag & Bone Soho store opening party in NY.
-
October 21, 2009
5. LOTD 211009 Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank turned heads at the premiere of Amelia in New York last night in a sumptuous, draped jade gown, ensuring she looked like a veritable Grecian goddess.
