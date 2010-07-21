13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 21, 2010
1. LOTD 210710 Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing in the style stakes all this week! Hitting the red carpet for the premiere of boyfriend Zac Efron’s new movie Charlie St. Cloud in LA, the gorgeous actress dazzled in a silky nude Reem Acra dress teamed with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Ferragamo bag.
July 21, 2010
2. LOTD 210710
Never putting a foot wrong when it comes to style, Camilla Belle looked demure and elegant at the premiere of The Dry Land in LA. Wearing a delicate nude dress with pale pink and grey platform peeptoes, Camilla is definitely one to watch for style inspiration.
July 21, 2010
3. LOTD 210710
Only Rachel Bilson could look this stylish while out shopping in LA! The cute actress kept it casual with extra short denim cut-offs, and gave her look a girly twist with pretty pinky-red floral sandals.
July 21, 2010
4. LOTD 210710
Selena Gomez showed off her enviably svelte figure in a simple but chic sweetheart, strapless dress as she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Adding a splash of Hollywood glam to her look, the Disney actress went for a neat up ‘do with smouldering eyes and on-trend red lips.
July 21, 2010
5. LOTD 210710 Christina Hendricks
In true Joan Holloway style Christina Hendricks turned heads on the red carpet at the Mad Men Season Four premiere in LA. The actress worked a sultry Sixties chic look in a thigh-skimming black lace D&G dress and up ‘do, teamed with black cut-out heels. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing in Season Four!
LOTD 210710 Vanessa Hudgens
