13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Michelle Obama LOTD 21/01/09The First Lady brought style back to the White House with this floor-length one-shoulder gown by Jason Wu. The designer was not the obvious choice for crafting the inauguration ball gown, but we love how Michelle keeps us on our toes with her unpredictable and bang-on-trend fashion choices. Yes she can!
March 31, 2009
2. Katie Holmes LOTD 21/01/09At last Katie Holmes has stepped out of her husband's baggy jeans and is back to her glamorous old self. The actress was radiant in a black maxi-gown with jewelled neckline at the Berlin premiere of Valkyrie, where she joined Tom in greeting fans on the red carpet. We also love the wavy texture in her chic crop.
March 31, 2009
3. Victoria Beckham LOTD 21/01/09Posh was the ultimate lady in red at a cocktail party during Milan Men's Fashion Week in a poppy-hued structured dress and matching sky-high courts. She joined her husband David in the Italian fashion capital, where he is on loan from LA Galaxy to AC Milan for three months.
March 31, 2009
4. Fearne Cotton LOTD 21/01/09Fearne was the ultimate rock & roll chick in French Connection's City Sparkle shift dress and fierce T-bar sandals at the Brits nominations in London. At the event it was revealed that Coldplay and Duffy lead the way in nominations for the February 18th ceremony, which Kylie will be hosting.
March 31, 2009
5. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 21/01/09J-Lo's motto lately seems to be 'more is more' and clearly it's working for her. This little taffeta and sequins number by Chanel was the perfect party dress to honour the new President in Washington DC.
