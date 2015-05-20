13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 20, 2015
1. Poppy Delevingne Wears The Most Dreamy Dress We've Ever Seen
Poppy Delevingne looked picture perfect in a totally dreamy floral Chanel Couture dress at the Chopard party, with her hair in a chic plaited style with a bold red lip.
May 20, 2015
2. Emily Ratajkowski Gets Evening Glamour So Right
Evening glamour isn't an easy one to get right, but Emily Ratajkowski totally nailed it at the 67th Annual Parson's Fashion Benefit in a tight-fitting pink satin dress (which shouldn't work but it really did) with nude heels and a fun snakeskin mini bag.
May 20, 2015
3. Mollie King Gives The Sheer Trend A Summer Makeover
Mollie King looked oh-so chic at the Nespresso Cash And Rocket lunch in a white crochet dress with strategically placed panelling, leg-lengthening nude heels and a pair of seriously massive sunglasses.
May 20, 2015
4. Vanessa Hudgens Channels 70s Chic
Totally on point for SS15, Vanessa Hudgens channeled a bold 70s look on her way to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards in a statement jumpsuit, cape and tan leather bag.
May 20, 2015
5. Beyonce Goes For Seriously Stand-Out Prints
Beyonce opted for another statement look, out and about in New York, in a bright checked skirt and striped jacket with a logo tee. What do you think of her new bold style?
