13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2010
1. LOTD 201010
She's done city chic to perfection, and now our biggest girl style crush Olivia Palermo shows us all how to go beach beautiful in an exquisite, delicate blue lace and chiffon sash, strapless SS10 Marchesa gown. With the cool blue hue really showing off Olivia's enviably glowing skin tone, she needs little else to complete her sunkissed look - apart from her trademark red nails of course!
-
October 20, 2010
2. LOTD 201010
Joining America's First Lady, Sarah Jessica Parker hosted a prestigious Democratic Fundraising event in New York City wearing a show-stopping floral vintage Givenchy Couture maxi dress. Adding some height to the look, SJP went for strappy sky-high Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and broke up the monochrome ensemble with a pop of lilac beads. Her sleek up-do showed off her contrasting dip-dyed hair shades to perfection.
-
October 20, 2010
3. LOTD 201010
Kate Moss is one lady who knows how to make an entrance! Sporting a fab new fringe, La Moss arrived at the launch party for pal Bryan Ferry's new album having of course, modelled for its front cover. The model went for an all black ensemble in skinny black trousers worn under a luxurious vintage-style fur and velvet frock coat - which really showed off her the rich shade of her lovely blonde locks.
-
October 20, 2010
4. LOTD 201010
Channelling that vintage Marilyn Monroe vibe for her new movie, Michelle Williams hit the LFF red carpet for the premiere of Blue Valentine, in a ladylike, sizzling red lace, mid-sleeved Erdem dress. With a hit of leopard print in her pumps and a neat box clutch purse, Michelle has gone for a Hitchcock heroine look and we LOVE it!
-
October 20, 2010
5. LOTD 201010
Freida Pinto celebrated her 26th birthday at the LFF premiere of her new movie, Miral, dressed head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen. Starting with a stunning black and gold embellished Alexander McQueen Resort 2011 dress with cut-out shoulders and a bow-tied belt, the gorgeous actress accessorised the outfit with a hot black and gold Alexander McQueen clutch and angel wing pumps.
October 20, 20101 of 5
LOTD 201010
She's done city chic to perfection, and now our biggest girl style crush Olivia Palermo shows us all how to go beach beautiful in an exquisite, delicate blue lace and chiffon sash, strapless SS10 Marchesa gown. With the cool blue hue really showing off Olivia's enviably glowing skin tone, she needs little else to complete her sunkissed look - apart from her trademark red nails of course!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018