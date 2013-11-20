13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2013
1. Miranda Kerr at the Jaguar FType Global Reveal Event Los Angeles
Miranda Kerr wears a pale blue midi skirt with white detail to complement her clutch bag and shoes.
-
November 20, 2013
2. Portia Freeman at the Aquascutum Store Opening London Britain
Portia Freeman attends the opening of Aquascutum wearing a bold red button-up overcoat with on-trend flat shoes.
-
November 20, 2013
3. Jenna Coleman at the Isabella Blow Exhibition Party At Somerset House London
Jenna Coleman paired a floaty midi skirt with a chunky knit for a gorgeous mid-season look.
-
November 20, 2013
4. Chanel Iman Celebrates the Opening of New Madison Avenue Boutique New-York
Chanel Iman shimmered in a long-sleeved silver mini skirt for the opening of Madison Avenue Boutique.
-
November 20, 2013
5. Allison Williams at the CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute in New York
Allison Williams looked chic in a purple leather dress just below the knee for the CNN Heroes Tribute.
