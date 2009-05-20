13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 20, 2009
1. LOTD 200509 Penelope Cruz
Penelope worked the season's trendiest hue, nude, at the Broken Embraces photocall in Cannes. Despite being struck down with stomach flu, the Spanish actress was ravishing in this bandeau-style frock by Dolce & Gabbana and later upped the ante in a flowing purple gown by Marchesa for the premiere of the film.
May 20, 2009
2. LOTD 200509 Dita Von Teese
Dita knows how to complement her alabaster skin and that's with a shot of deep colour. The burlesque artist put in a star appearance at the DSquared2 party in Cannes in this adorable royal blue number festooned with bow pockets and a flirty net overlay. Oh so chic!
May 20, 2009
3. LOTD 200509 Diane Kruger
The leading lady has got to be the best dressed at the Cannes Festival, having churned out hits from Lanvin and Chanel in the last 24 hours alone. She continued the trend with this strapless white number by Jason Wu, accessorised with a skinny black belt.
May 20, 2009
4. LOTD 200509 Peaches Geldof
Peaches struck a pose at the Chopard party in Cannes in a floor-length white strapless dress by Paule Ka. The thigh-high slit revealed a pair of killer multi-strap platform sandals. The party girl finished off the look with a golden hair piece tucked over her left ear and an embellished clutch. Finally a Peaches outfit we're onboard with!
May 20, 2009
5. LOTD 200509 Coco Rocha
Model Coco Rocha was an ethereal vision at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York in a romantic off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera. The deep teal colour of the dress perfectly complements Coco's russet locks.
