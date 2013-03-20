Wednesday 20 March 2013

Wednesday 20 March 2013
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Sinead O'Donoghue
20 Mar 2013

After proving her thrift for recycling on St Patrick’s Day, Kate Middleton showcased a few of her new wardrobe staples to visit Child Bereavement UK.

More Look of the Day

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top