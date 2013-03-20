Wednesday 20 March 2013

Proving the power of a LBD, Diane Kruger was back looking utterly gorgeous at the premiere of her new film The Host in LA. Sexing things up a notch in a peek-a-boo Thakoon dress, the actress worked another perfectly put-together look. Styling it up like only she can, Diane added extra punch to her dress with futuristic metallic Jimmy Choo shoes, a sleek hairstyle and Stephen Webster earrings. Simply stunning!