After proving her thrift for recycling on St Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton showcased a few of her new wardrobe staples to visit Child Bereavement UK.
Wednesday 20 March 2013
March 20, 2013
1. Kate Middleton in Topshop dress and Goat coat at Child Bereavement UK
After proving her thrift for recycling on St Patrick’s Day, Kate Middleton showcased a few of her new wardrobe staples to visit Child Bereavement UK. Showing her style prowess, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a totally on-trend monochrome pairing of Topshop Peter Pan collar dress with a collarless Goat coat. Trademark black suede court shoes and her glossy Chelsea blow-dry added the finishing touches.
March 20, 2013
2. Diane Kruger in Thakoon dress at The Host premiere
Proving the power of a LBD, Diane Kruger was back looking utterly gorgeous at the premiere of her new film The Host in LA. Sexing things up a notch in a peek-a-boo Thakoon dress, the actress worked another perfectly put-together look. Styling it up like only she can, Diane added extra punch to her dress with futuristic metallic Jimmy Choo shoes, a sleek hairstyle and Stephen Webster earrings. Simply stunning!
March 20, 2013
3. Rosario Dawson in Jenny Packham dress at Trance premiere
Dazzling in a red Jenny Packham dress, Rosario Dawson stole the show at the Trance premiere in London. Sparkling from head to toe in her floor-sweeping gown, Rosario completed her film star style perfectly with a side-swept elegant chignon, delicate jewellery and a ruby clutch bag.
March 20, 2013
4. Eva Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana on The Late Show with David Letterman
Giving a nod to ‘70s chic in a long-sleeved animal print dress by Dolce & Gabbana, Eva Mendes made a stylish guest appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. Carrying a coat and wearing knee-high platform boots, Eva ensured she wouldn’t get caught out by the unpredictable weather. Charlie’s Angels inspired flicks and multi-coloured sunglasses added to the retro vibe.
March 20, 2013
5. Kim Kardashian in Christian Louboutin shoes out in LA
Showing no signs of her pregnancy style parade coming to an end, Kim Kardashian was back on fine-fashion form for a dinnerdate in LA. Keeping her killer curves firmly under wraps, the reality TV star worked another monochrome ensemble, teaming a velvet pencil skirt with a plain vest top, Christian Louboutin heels and lace shrug. Keeping her look effortlessly elegant, Kim pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and rocked a red mani.
