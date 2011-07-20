While we love the gold-embellished shift dress and beige platforms Vanessa wore to the Captain America premiere in LA, all eyes were on her new crop! The Highschool Musical has just the cheekbones and glowing skin to pull off such a daring hairstyle and we bet she'll be styling it in lots of different ways in the weeks to come. Stay tuned...!

