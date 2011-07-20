13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 20, 2011
1. Diane Kruger
Our No 1 fashionista was ahead of the style game at a Miu Miu party in LA in a black Forties-style crepe dress with embellished sleeves and a midi-skirt from the fashion house's forthcoming autumn/winter collection. As per usual with Diane, it's all in the details: the dress features a deep slit on the back to up the sexy factor, and the platform sandals and fluffy clutch keep it modern.
-
July 20, 2011
2. Emma Stone
We're falling a little bit more in love with Emma Stone every day. After wowing us in colour-block Giambattista Valli at the Friends With Benefits premiere on Monday, last night she hit the Crazy Stupid Love screening in a black lace frock by Tom Ford, complete with voluminous (but ultra-flattering) hips. A screen siren if ever we saw one!
-
July 20, 2011
3. Blake Lively
Blake was looking bright and beautiful on the set of Gossip Girl season five in a jewelled vest by Matthew Williamson and a coral-coloured flowing maxi-skirt by Rag & Bone. Once again, we're just as excited about the fashion than the story line!
-
July 20, 2011
4. Hailee Steinfeld
We can see just why Miuccia Prada chose 14-year-old Hailee as the face of the Miu Miu autumn/winter campaigns - she's chic, quirky and adorable all rolled into one! At last night's fash bash she looked totally elegant (and age-appropriate) in a blush-coloured Sixties-style shift with cute embellished collar.
-
July 20, 2011
5. Vanessa Hudgens
While we love the gold-embellished shift dress and beige platforms Vanessa wore to the Captain America premiere in LA, all eyes were on her new crop! The Highschool Musical has just the cheekbones and glowing skin to pull off such a daring hairstyle and we bet she'll be styling it in lots of different ways in the weeks to come. Stay tuned...!
