January 20, 2010
1. LOTD 200110 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth showed off her tan in this pretty white off-the-shoulder dress by Calvin Klein for InStyle's Golden Globes after-party. The actress kept things sweet with a rosy make-up look and her blonde locks plaited over her shoulder.
January 20, 2010
2. LOTD 200110 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt is proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to red carpet dressing. Attending the BAFTA tea party in LA the actress donned this skyblue Caroline Herrera dress with nipped in waist and buttoned-up, 50s feel. Teamed with mushroom-hued accessories and loose locks, Emily kept the look bang up to date.
January 20, 2010
3. LOTD 200110 Keri Russell
Hot new fashionista alert! Actress Keri Russell gets our vote for coolest red carpet dressing last night. Wearing a puff-sleeved black silk cocktail dress with a tunic shape, the actress added edgy interest with a pair of seriously strappy shoes.
January 20, 2010
4. LOTD 200110 Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton's still loving the playsuit and she worked this short number with black opaque tights for the Cinema Society screening of Howl.
January 20, 2010
5. LOTD 200110 Calista Flockheart
Calista Flockhart got her glimmer on in this elegant gold gown at the premiere of Extraordinary Measures in LA. The scallop-edged hem gave the gown a romantic, vintage feel, but Calista kept things slightly casual with loose, untamed locks.
