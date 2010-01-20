Emily Blunt is proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to red carpet dressing. Attending the BAFTA tea party in LA the actress donned this skyblue Caroline Herrera dress with nipped in waist and buttoned-up, 50s feel. Teamed with mushroom-hued accessories and loose locks, Emily kept the look bang up to date.

SEE EMILY BLUNT IN OUR GOLDEN GLOBES BEST-DRESSED