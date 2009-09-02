WHAT SHE WORE

Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw on the set of Sex and the City 2, and the wardrobe lust has begun! SJP wore a shimmery indigo frock with gold jewellery and her long locks waved in an early Carrie style. On her feet were a pair of Mary Janes, which, if you're a fan, you'll know are one of Carrie's favourite shoe styles... Not that we're SATC geeks or anything...

WHERE

On the set of Sex and the City 2 in Manhattan.

WHY WE LOVE IT

The flirty pleated style of the dress and the not too garish shimmer is very playful without being too showy - exactly why we love this Manhattanite's wardrobe so much.