13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2009
1. LOTD 020909 SJP
WHAT SHE WORE
Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw on the set of Sex and the City 2, and the wardrobe lust has begun! SJP wore a shimmery indigo frock with gold jewellery and her long locks waved in an early Carrie style. On her feet were a pair of Mary Janes, which, if you're a fan, you'll know are one of Carrie's favourite shoe styles... Not that we're SATC geeks or anything...
WHERE
On the set of Sex and the City 2 in Manhattan.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The flirty pleated style of the dress and the not too garish shimmer is very playful without being too showy - exactly why we love this Manhattanite's wardrobe so much.
-
September 2, 2009
2. LOTD 020909 Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Moss was the wedding guest that stole the show in this poppy red chiffon minidress which she teamed with black ballet pumps.
WHERE
Her friend Jess Hallett's wedding to Pietro Birinidelli in Italy.
SEE KATE MOSS AND ALL THE CELEBRITIES OVER THE BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND
-
September 2, 2009
3. LOTD 020909 Pixie Lott
WHAT SHE WORE
Pixie Lott made a statement in her puff-ball skirt teamed with black vest top, black shoe-boots and her signature headband.
WHERE
The Apple Store on Regent Street where she was playing a gig.
SEE PIXIE LOTT AND ALL THE STARS AT THIS YEAR'S FESTIVALS
-
September 2, 2009
4. LOTD 020909 Kylie
WHAT SHE WORE
A little white dress with origami neckline and accessories in tones of nude; suede ankle boots in mushroom and a pewter-coloured handbag.
WHERE
Out and about in London.
-
September 2, 2009
5. LOTD 020909 Taylor Momsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Taylor Momsen is turning out to be quite the edgy rock chic and yesterday was spotted in this bandeau jumpsuit teamed with flapper-style pearls, gothic rouge noir lipstick, fedora and high-heeled brogues.
WHERE
On the set of Gossip Girl in Chelsea, New York.
