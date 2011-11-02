SJP shines forth in a pleated dress! Plus, check out Blake Lively in red leather, Selena Gomez in a tiny bandage dress, pregnant Beyonce all bundled up and Anne Hathaway in Valentino couture!
Wednesday 2 November, 2011
More Look of the Day
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
November 2, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica Parker in Prabal Gurung
Watch out Kim Kardashian, you're not the only fashionista in Australia! SJP hit the Oz premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It in a shimmery purple and white pleated frock and strappy black sandals. WE HEART!
-
November 2, 2011
2. Blake Lively in Valentino
Blake Lively hit Christian Louboutin's 20th anniversary party in the Big Apple in a Dolce & Gabbana frock topped by a bold leather coat by Valentino and killer Loubs, natch. The party girl was even swept off her feet by the designer himself!
-
November 2, 2011
3. Selena Gomez
Disney Princess Selena Gomez proved she's all grown up at the Fulfillment Fund Stars party in a teeny tiny asymmetrical bandage dress and strappy sandals.
-
November 2, 2011
4. Beyoncé
Pregnant Beyoncé got her casual duds on for a day out in New York. The mum-to-be teamed basic jeans and a tee with a bright orange blazer and cosy leopard print scarf. And being the glamourista that she is, killer heels are always on the fashion menu, despite her growing baby bump. These lace-up booties are by Alian Quilici.
-
November 2, 2011
5. Anne Hathaway in Valentino Couture
Anne Hathaway has been a long-time fan of fashion house Valentino, so it was no surprise to see her sparkle her way through the Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani in NYC in an embellished cocktail frock from the autumn/winter couture collection. We're certain the Princess of Monaco would have approved of this chic ensemble.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Prabal Gurung
Watch out Kim Kardashian, you're not the only fashionista in Australia! SJP hit the Oz premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It in a shimmery purple and white pleated frock and strappy black sandals. WE HEART!
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018