Lea Michele is bang on trend in top-to-toe white! See who joins her on today's best dressed list!
Wednesday 2 May, 2012
1. Lea Michele in Jenni Kaye
Glee’s Lea Michele worked the season’s top-to-toe white trend at the Glee Academy event in a Jenni Kaye skirt and top set off by silver strappy sandals by Giambattista Valli. Summery!
2. Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova exuded supermodel cool on the streets of NYC in skinny jeans and a classic leather jacket, matched up with leather trainers and an oversized tote bag. Effortless.
3. January Jones
January Jones flashed her incredible pins at the Shops at Target Launch party in New York last night. The Mad Men star teamed her printed mini with a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy sandals for an extra leg-lengthening look. We just luurve the statement necklace – the perfect way to dress up a basic white shirt.
4. Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was a veritable goddess at the launch of her self-titled perfume in a plunging bronze gown. What a knockout!
5. Emma Roberts in Webster for Target
Emma Roberts hit the Target shopping event in NYC in a preppy combo of Webster for Target sweater, Citizens of Humanity jeans and an Edie Parker clutch. Nice to see the celebs working the high street more and more!
