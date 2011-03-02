13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2011
1. LOTD 020311
We don't blame Amanda Seyfried for braving the icy New York cold to show off a frock like this - we would have done the same! Her figure-hugging LBD featured sheer scalloped detailing and a lacy trim and was teamed with killer strappy sandals.
-
March 2, 2011
2. LOTD 020311
The lovely Zoe Saldana worked a sweet little nude dress made of plush velvet and delicate lace. A pair of peep-toe heels with bows completed the ladylike look.
-
March 2, 2011
3. LOTD 020311
Cameron Diaz showed off those perfect pins at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in one of Carolina Herrera's sexiest designs yet. This sexy asymmetrical printed minidress was rocked up with the addition of a pair of peep-toe booties.
-
March 2, 2011
4. LOTD 020311
Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron worked a one-shoulder white Versace gown with a smattering of sequins to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Doesn't she just look stunning?
-
March 2, 2011
5. LOTD 020311
Missoni babe Margherita teamed a pretty striped blouse with a circular-print skirt by her family's fashion house. Proof positive that clashing your prints really does work.
