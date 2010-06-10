We love how Zoe Saldana balances her look between girly and edgy with lashings of sex appeal for good measure. The Avatar actress donned a little white dress with a ruffle the whole way around the neck and hemline for the Crystal and Lucy Awards, cinched prettily at the waist with an outsized black bow. A pair of chunky strappy black wedges and a scraped back up do kept this look sophisticated.

SEE MORE ZOE SALDANA STYLE