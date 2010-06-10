13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 10, 2010
Sarah Jessica Parker wowed yet again last night at the Sex and the City 2 photocall in Tokyo. SJP contrasted her girly navy puff-ball dress with a preppy blue-trimmed blazer by Alexander McQueen and turquoise satin heels. She went all out on the bling to ensure another fabulous red carpet look; an outsized pink droplet necklace by Vivienne Westwood and knuckle duster clutch, also by McQueen, added a high-fashion edge to her outfit.
SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS
June 10, 2010
Courteney Cox was classic in figure-flattering black at the Crystal and Lucy Awards. All the details of this LBD just make it to-die-for: the flattering boat neck, billowing three quarter sleeves and long, fitted waist section make for one gorgeous frock.
June 10, 2010
We love how Zoe Saldana balances her look between girly and edgy with lashings of sex appeal for good measure. The Avatar actress donned a little white dress with a ruffle the whole way around the neck and hemline for the Crystal and Lucy Awards, cinched prettily at the waist with an outsized black bow. A pair of chunky strappy black wedges and a scraped back up do kept this look sophisticated.
June 10, 2010
Demi Moore worked the maxi dress look in a deep green silk dress at the Killers film screening in LA. The actress wore the loose fit gown belted to show off her figure with her long locks tumbling over her shoulders. Another wardrobe winner from Ms Moore.
June 10, 2010
Emily Blunt went for a deconstructed look at the Crystal and Lucy Awards in this asymmetric lace panelled dress. The actress added nude accessories and head band and a glossy make-up look for a terribly elegant finish.
