13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2011
1. LOTD 020211
Leighton oozed flower power in this seriously stunning poppy printed number for her appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Ever the lady, the Gossip Girl teamed her floral frock with strappy sandals and a slick of bright pink lipstick. Leighton was one busy lady yesterday, sporting another fabulous outfit to the screening of her new film, The Roommate.
-
February 2, 2011
2. LOTD 020211
For the NYC screening of The Roommate, Leighton changed into a chic shift in black and beige, teamed with killer strappy leopard print booties by Brian Atwood. We love how the Gossip Girl can look ultra-girly one minute and sleek the next.
-
February 2, 2011
3. LOTD 020211
Rachel Bilson hit a fashion high note at the premiere of Waiting For Forever in LA with this grey and black number. We love the contrast between the flirty grey ruffles and the tough-girl leather piping.
-
February 2, 2011
4. LOTD 020211
Demi Moore stood by her man Ashton Kutcher as he took to the Colcci catwalk during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in this super-sexy nude number. Just perfect for the scorching hot Brazilian party scene!
-
February 2, 2011
5. LOTD 020211
The burlesque star was shimmering from head to toe in a gold sequinned one-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham at a party in Germany. Dita completed the look with on-tone peep-toes and a box clutch.
February 2, 2011
LOTD 020211
