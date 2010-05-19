Cheryl Cole graced the de Grisogono party in Cannes last night where she performed a set to an exclusive crowd of VIPs and film stars. The singer seized the opportunity to get seriously dolled up with the best of the A-list on her first day at the Cannes Film Festival choosing a trailing black tulle dress with shell effect nude bustier by Roberto Cavalli. Naturally, a pair of enormous de Grisogono baubles decorated Cheryl's ears.

SEE CHERYL COLE'S BEST HAIRSTYLES