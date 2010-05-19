13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190510 Jennifer Lopez
Wow! Jennifer Lopez showed just how hot her bod is in this cutaway animal-print chiffon Roberto Cavalli gown at the World Music Awards in Monaco. Two outsized jewelled bracelets, a silver Swarovski clutch bag and a bed head hairstyle ensured JLo was every inch the glamorous diva.
-
May 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190510 Cheryl COle
Cheryl Cole graced the de Grisogono party in Cannes last night where she performed a set to an exclusive crowd of VIPs and film stars. The singer seized the opportunity to get seriously dolled up with the best of the A-list on her first day at the Cannes Film Festival choosing a trailing black tulle dress with shell effect nude bustier by Roberto Cavalli. Naturally, a pair of enormous de Grisogono baubles decorated Cheryl's ears.
-
May 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190510 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlet Johansson worked her best lady who lunches look in this scallop-detail peach and apricot-hued dress. The actress added coral nail polish, a glowing make-up look and chic updo for a springtime finish.
-
May 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190510 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere worked the bodycon look but cleverly chose a more demure version of the form-fitting frock style with a slash neck and long sleeves. She added nude heels and make-up look to the slinky outfit and carried her essentials in a gold clutch bag.
-
May 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190510 Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams chose Chanel for her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Wearing this romantic pearly-pink empire-line gown with off-the-shoulder straps and sparkling floral detail at the neckline the actress went for a pretty, princess-like look.
