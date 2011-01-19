13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2011
1. LOTD 190111
Whitney Port was ready for summer at an LA party a in nude-coloured T-shirt and pretty coral and cream skirt. Carrying on from last season is the leopard print trend, so Whitney has made her wild little flats work with bare legs and pretty pastels.
-
January 19, 2011
2. LOTD 190111
The fashionista was looking quintessentially British at a pre-Golden Globes party in LA in a Mac worn over her cocktail dress.
-
January 19, 2011
3. LOTD 190111
Jessica Alba takes a stroll with daughter Honor in LA a pretty printed sundress made winter-appropriate with the addition of tights, chunky boots and a blazer.
-
January 19, 2011
4. LOTD 190111
Pop star Kylie Minogue was sleek and chic in a menswear-inspired outfit at an art exhibition in London. The sheer blouse adds femiininity and sexiness to the otherwise austere ensemble.
-
January 19, 2011
5. LOTD 190111
Camilla chose a slinky silver gown with plunging neckline by Giorgio Armani at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party. Can we just say WOW!
January 19, 20111 of 5
LOTD 190111
