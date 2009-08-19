13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 19, 2009
1. LOTD 190809 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was summery in New York wearing a flirty cream skirt and a nautical-style stripy vest. Sienna accessorised deftly with a red beaded necklace and Perspex sunglasses adding interest to her sweet summer outfit. But what made this look really work was a pair of brogues. Adding a touch of tomboy to your wardrobe, particularly with a pair of jazz shoes or flat boy brogues is a hot look right now and these off-white flatties have been on Sienna's feet from LA to New York and back to London.
August 19, 2009
2. LOTD 190809 Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts continued to film Eat Pray Love the movie in Manhattan wearing an ultra-chic grey trouser suit as she played journalist and author Elizabeth Gilbert. Julia's look is styled to perfection; a white T-shirt worn with her suit strikes the right note between formal and relaxed and we can totally imagine her strutting down the corridors of the New York Times in those strappy sandals.
August 19, 2009
3. LOTD 190809 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger was slinky in her one-shouldered coffee-coloured dress as she promoted her film My One and Only in New York. Nude heels and nails teamed with a romantic make-up look finish the outfit.
August 19, 2009
4. LOTD 190809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger made an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in this demure black Chanel dress with lace arms and panelling.
August 19, 2009
5. LOTD 190809 Whitney Port
Star of The City, Whitney Port, strutted down the street in SoHo in a hip city look of high-waisted shorts and midriff-skimming top. Love those purple ankle-strap shoes!
