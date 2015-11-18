13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2015
1. Rose Byrne Shows Off Her Maternity Style In Chanel
Rose Byrne is always a total babe so it's not really surprising pregnancy is treating her, aesthetically speaking, pretty kindly. The actress looked amazing, showing off her glowing complexion, in a simple black Chanel dress at the MoMa Film Benefit celebrating Cate Blanchett
-
November 18, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett Is A Total Babe In Sheer Black
Cate Blanchett is a total inspiration so, fittingly, there was a MoMa Film Benefit in her honour. She looked the part in a sheer, ruffled black dress and Louboutin heels, with her blunt bob edgily pinned back to give the illusion of an undercut.
-
November 18, 2015
3. Diane Kruger Is Fashion Fabulous In Chanel
Diane Kruger looked fashion and fabulous at the MoMa Film Benefit, celebrating Cate Blanchett, in a dress that was pretty much everything - ragged edges, sheer, collared, waist cut-outs - EVERYTHING. She kept the look now with a hun (high bun, obvs) and sandals.
-
November 18, 2015
4. Pixie Lott Steals Kim K's Style
Pixie Lott channeled a very Kim K look, similar to that Aksuko Kudo pink dress, at a concert at the Hard Rock Cafe. The singer made it her own, with her newly dyed pink locks and a bold cat's eye flick.
-
November 18, 2015
5. Jane Fonda Makes The Suit Party Ready
Dream party look? We think so. The leopard print Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane blazer and trousers with a sassy sheer roll neck is a winning look.
November 18, 20151 of 5
Rose Byrne Shows Off Her Maternity Style In Chanel
Rose Byrne is always a total babe so it's not really surprising pregnancy is treating her, aesthetically speaking, pretty kindly. The actress looked amazing, showing off her glowing complexion, in a simple black Chanel dress at the MoMa Film Benefit celebrating Cate Blanchett
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018