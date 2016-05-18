13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 18, 2016
1. Karlie Kloss Sequins Up In Louis Vuitton
Karlie Kloss looked MEGA glam at the Julieta premiere in Cannes in a sequinned Louis Vuitton maxi with a sassy leg slit and hair bow.
May 18, 2016
2. Chloe Sevigny Works A Surprisingly Boob-y Look
She's normally one for excellently eclectic dresses but she went for something a little more classic in a floral mini dress in Cannes.
May 18, 2016
3. Kristen Stewart Looked Fierce In Chanel (+ Kicks)
Kristen Stewart looked pretty amazing in a Chanel Cruise dress with fierce red eye shadow.
May 18, 2016
4. Kim Kardashian Goes Uber Sparkly In Lan Yu Couture
Kimmy K made her Cannes debut at the De Grisogono party in a MEGA glam sequinned Lan Yu Couture dress with her hair slicked back to show off her flashy earrings and heavily-lined eyes.
May 18, 2016
5. Kate Hudson Goes All Princessy
Kate Hudson looked pretty in a pale princessy gown with her new fringe in Farrah Fawcett flicks.
