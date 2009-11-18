Alexa Chung took our breath away at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards with her comfy cocktail look. Her cherry red Jason Wu dress with ruffled neck detail is beyond girlie, while the statement red lips give this look the perfect finish. Alexa’s nonchalant ballet pumps add cute factor.

This Christmas it’s all about the comfy cocktail look ladies… Bliss!

