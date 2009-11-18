13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2009
1. lotd 181109 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung took our breath away at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards with her comfy cocktail look. Her cherry red Jason Wu dress with ruffled neck detail is beyond girlie, while the statement red lips give this look the perfect finish. Alexa’s nonchalant ballet pumps add cute factor.
This Christmas it’s all about the comfy cocktail look ladies… Bliss!
SEE MORE PICS FROM THE CFDA AWARDS
-
November 18, 2009
2. lotd 181109 jessica stam
Jessica Stam draped her majestic figure in a heavenly white gown for the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards. The look is completed with a statement necklace and cocktail ring – red carpet dressing at its best!
-
November 18, 2009
3. lotd 181109 Ashley Greene
Twilight star Ashley Greene cut a sophisticated dash at The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tim Burton. The starlet wore this sassy LBD complete with waist ribbon and oversized clutch bag.
-
November 18, 2009
4. lotd 181109 Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr vamped it up at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards wearing a graphic print Thakoon frock, cuffed sandals and a sharp side-parting with smoky eyes. Go girl!
-
November 18, 2009
5. LOTD 181109 Kate Moss
Kate Moss stepped out in London wearing the simple yet effective daytime uniform we have all come to know and love; striped vest anchored with black boots and skinnies, all perfectly topped with a tailored blazer and teamed with Kate's favourite fringed bag – perfection.
