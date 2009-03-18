13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Anne Hathaway LOTD 18/03/09Anne was radiant in a white Valentino cocktail dress with asymmetric neckline at a New York screening of the film Valentino: The Last Emperor, about the legendary designer who is now retired.
March 18, 2009
2. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 18/03/09Gwynnie was back to her usual classic self at the Valentino film screening in a black strapless dress and peep-toe heels. The actress is good pals with the designer and has holidayed on his yacht and in his luxurious Italian villas.
March 18, 2009
3. Claire Danes LOTD 18/03/09Claire was typically ladylike in a tailored satin frock and strappy gold sandals at the Valentino film screening.
March 18, 2009
4. Rachel Bilson LOTD 18/03/09Rachel flashed her pins — and her shiny new engagement ring — at a beauty launch in LA in a black and white patterned dress.
March 18, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 18/03/09Kate Moss flew straight in from a photo shoot in Paris to attend her patron Philip Green's birthday party at Annabel's in London. The model was still sporting the leather jacket and bandage dress from the shoot, although she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she left the club at 2am and her top came undone.
